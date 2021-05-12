Otava Delivers Form I-9 Private Cloud Solution to Protect Growing Customer Data Volume

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, today announced that Form I-9 Compliance , provider of technology solutions and consulting services for Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance, is relying on Otava's self-managed private cloud and storage solutions to protect and support its growing volume of Personal Identifiable Information (PII) customer data.

"Otava's private cloud platform is secure and compliant which is of paramount importance to us as our business handles highly regulated information," said Chas Patterson, CIO of Form I-9. "Otava makes it easier for us to perform our SOC 2 Type 2 security reporting and gives our clients an ultra-reliable, highly-available private cloud environment that provides peace of mind. Because everything is fully scalable and protected, we can better serve our customers."

Form I-9 Compliance provides a range of business-critical documentation verification services for thousands of clients and partners. Its Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions help employers attain legal compliance through its suite of services. Migrating from its in-house data center to Otava's self-managed private cloud residing on a VMware Cloud Verified® platform provides compliant, efficient, cost effective support for its production environment. Otava's Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) mitigates risk by executing near real-time replication for mission critical data. Together, they protect Form I-9's environment with a scalable, reliable, and compliant solution.

"Otava bakes compliance into every layer of our solutions and facilities so that our customers like Form I-9 can more easily achieve the necessary standards and pass along those benefits to their customers," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "Our fully integrated and cost optimized cloud platform provides the ability to scale immediately as needed. For I-9, that means increasing transaction volumes will never be an issue, and growth potential is virtually limitless."

Migrating to the cloud creates significant cost savings for Form I-9 and also enables the company to scale up as needed without added resources. Form I-9's primary systems are hosted by Otava and replicated in near real-time to a separate Otava cloud node for diversity, which allows Form I-9 to further protect its data across all locations.

Otava's self-managed private cloud for service providers is optimized to give them deep control of their environment and granular usage-based visibility to more easily manage their end clients. The flexible cloud platform provides IT teams with more agility, control, and autonomy over their cloud operations. For service providers, Otava's private cloud offers self-service control over deployment and administration which results in improved multi-tenant oversight, performance, and efficiencies. Enterprises benefit from reduced complexity, improved business agility and scalability of resources. It also gives enterprises the power to innovate and service providers the tools to efficiently expand their cloud offerings, all within a framework of robust security.

