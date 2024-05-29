OTAVA Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named OTAVA to its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list . OTAVA has been included on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for six consecutive years.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"OTAVA is proud to be named again to this important list of solution providers," said TJ Houske, CEO, OTAVA. "We remain focused on delivering the business resilience and security solutions that create strong value for our customers. Being a trusted service provider is key to our success, and we appreciate the opportunity to work closely with our great partners and customers."

OTAVA's portfolio of multi-cloud infrastructure , business resilience solutions , and professional services , is designed to provide a clear path for companies navigating the cloud landscape. The company is committed to delivering purpose-built, secure, and compliant cloud solutions to meet customer needs. Its sophisticated data resilience and protection solutions are powered by industry-leading technologies. OTAVA's hands-on, consultative, and managed services help customers stay ahead of critical issues and achieve an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 .

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OTAVA