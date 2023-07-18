OTAVA Expands Managed Security Services with SIEM and SOC

Managed Security Solutions Protect Enterprises from Rising Cyber Risks; SIEM and SOC Reduce Mean-Time-to-Detection and Response

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that it has expanded its Managed Security offerings with SIEM and SOC services to strengthen enterprises' security posture by protecting operations against cyberthreats and attacks.

OTAVA's SIEM and SOC are complementary, purpose-built, security solutions that automate alerting, customize visualization with analysis, and leverage the expertise of the OTAVA team. These managed solutions provide integrated intelligence uniquely designed through OTAVA's threat mapping in the design and delivery phases. They are aimed at hardening customer environments and reducing mean-time-to-detection and response so that incidents are accurately identified and swiftly resolved, greatly minimizing the cost and operational impact to an organization.

"Today it's not if a data breach will happen, but when, so detecting, responding to, and recovering from threats must be done as fast as possible," said TJ Houske, CEO, OTAVA. "Our SIEM and SOC solutions work seamlessly together to immediately strengthen our customers' security posture. When combined, they deliver superior results thanks to the incredibly fast ingestion, indexing, and normalizing of customer data. With OTAVA's Managed Security Services, organizations can focus on what they do best and entrust us to manage the complex challenges around security."

OTAVA's SIEM and SOC reduce false positives and alert fatigue that can arise from non-tuned information, while its alert validation ensures that issues are solved within the security controls. The SOC service includes 24x7 security monitoring, custom detection capabilities, alert review and tuning, and validation for security controls. Adding the SIEM service solves several top security challenges including threat detection and response, compliance monitoring and reporting, insider threat detection, log management and analysis, and incident response management.

Key features include:

24x7x365 Real-time security monitoring

User behavior analytics

Data visibility

Integrated compliance management

Monthly alert review and tuning

Threat mapping

Rapid mitigation response

Security automation, incident response, alert triage, and case management

OTAVA's mission is to provide Security as a Service (SECaaS) solutions that protect businesses from all vectors of attack in today's ever-evolving digital landscape. The company's Managed Security Service (MSS) portfolio addresses a mission critical need for securing and protecting business operations against cyberthreats and attacks. OTAVA provides monitoring and analysis of network traffic to maintain security software, safeguard digital identities, and lend expertise on security best practices and events.

