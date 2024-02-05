OTAVA Receives 2023 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a global leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2023 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner by TMC 's Cloud Computing Magazine .

The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions that empower businesses small or large to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.

"We are honored to be a Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner," said Brian Hoekelman, Vice President of Product and Business Development, OTAVA. "OTAVA understands that any downtime in business operations cripples a company and may ultimately risk the viability of the organization. We have developed a tiered disaster recovery approach that allows customers to define how quickly each workload is recovered for the company. No other providers offer this level of flexibility."

OTAVA's portfolio of business resilience solutions represents a data-first approach to a modern cyber security strategy designed to protect any company. The ability to maintain control of and recover data in near real-time is essential to survive a ransomware attack. OTAVA solutions are powered by VMware on our platform to provide consistency of operations. By marrying modern data protection architecture with seamless disaster recovery options, companies can achieve the highest levels of business continuity.

"Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce OTAVA as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "OTAVA is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

OTAVA's Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions

OTAVA's fully managed and turnkey DRaaS offers the rapid recovery of virtualized applications that today's businesses demand. Simple, secure, and encrypted both in transit and at rest, OTAVA DRaaS makes data easily recoverable with just a few clicks. Users can deploy in any location at any time and conduct tests as often as needed. The company's suite of solutions includes OTAVA DRaaS Powered by Zerto, OTAVA DRaaS Powered by VMware, and OTAVA DRaaS Powered by Veeam.

OTAVA's Backup Solutions

Fully integrated, fast, secure, and reliable, OTAVA backup helps customers protect their data from ever present security threats and unintentional internal errors. OTAVA offers hands-on management, detailed diagnostics, fast data recovery, and round the clock expert monitoring. OTAVA's compliant cloud infrastructure is swift and simple. Customers store backups in OTAVA's cloud, and when data is needed, OTAVA's high performance cloud and networking capabilities make it easy to recover data fast. OTAVA's backup portfolio includes OTAVA Cloud Backup, OTAVA Cloud Connect, and Backup for Microsoft 365, all powered by Veeam.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE OTAVA