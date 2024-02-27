OTAVA is Named to CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named OTAVA to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024 .

CRN's MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment. The MSP Elite 150 recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services. This is OTAVA's ninth year on CRN's MSP 500 list.

"It is an honor to be named again to the annual CRN MSP 500 List," said TJ Houske, CEO of OTAVA. "We are 100% focused on being the best possible partner for our customers as they navigate the multi-cloud landscape to achieve their goals. Our team's expertise in today's data protection, security, and cloud infrastructure technology means that clients can be fully confident in their systems, and focus on other priorities."

OTAVA's portfolio of multi-cloud infrastructure , business resilience solutions , and professional services , is designed to provide a clear path for companies navigating the cloud landscape. The company is committed to delivering purpose-built, secure, and compliant cloud solutions to meet customer needs. Its sophisticated data resilience and protection solutions are powered by industry leading technologies. OTAVA's hands-on, consultative, and managed services help customers stay ahead of critical issues and achieve an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

"Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey," said Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company. "The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and is currently online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

