Otava Introduces New Suite of Cloud Backup Solutions Powered by Veeam

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, today announced the expansion of a long-term relationship with Veeam® Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, with the introduction of a new cloud backup portfolio based on Veeam Availability Suite®. The three new Otava products powered by Veeam - Otava Cloud Connect, Otava-Managed Cloud Backup and Self-Managed Cloud Backup – will help clients intuitively manage backups and data from a single console.

Otava Cloud Connect serves as a primary or secondary data repository for clients that can be used regardless of where the data lives. Featuring unique protection from ransomware and other malicious attacks, Otava Cloud Connect leverages Veeam Insider Protection to create a 7-day backup window that provides an extra copy of data in the event it is remotely wiped.

Otava-Managed Cloud Backup allows clients to protect mission-critical data without any of the OPEX overhead, giving them the freedom to focus on core business projects instead of managing their backup consoles. Self-managed Cloud backup is purpose-built for service providers and enterprises that desire the independence, visibility and single pane of glass they need to tightly control their backup processes or white label backup services for resale to their end clients.

"As a rapidly growing Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner, Otava integrates Veeam-powered availability solutions into their secure and compliant cloud offering, enabling them to meet the diverse needs of their enterprise and channel customers," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President, Service & Cloud Provider Sales, Americas at Veeam. "We're looking forward to strengthening our partnership and enabling our joint customers to stay fully operational and protected."

Because of the enormous potential growth that both enterprise and channel partners can realize through Otava's new availability suite, the company was invited to participate in the exclusive Veeam 2019 Partner Advisory Summit.

"Veeam is a recognized leader in cloud data management solutions, and we're pleased to expand our portfolio of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions with backup and disaster recovery powered by Veeam atop our cloud infrastructure," said Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava. "As an aggregator of the best available cloud technology solutions, I am excited to expand our long-standing relationship with Veeam to include this powerful new data protection technology portfolio that gives our customers the flexibility and control over their backup environments that they require."

The release of the availability suite will be supported by product promotions, free trials and giveaways. Details can be found at www.otava.com/veeam.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation through its highly effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by its exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

SOURCE Otava

Related Links

https://www.otava.com

