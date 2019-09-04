Otava Named to 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Metropolitan Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, has been recognized as one of "Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. As a program of MichBusiness, the recognition celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

"Even as we have expanded on an international scale, the majority of our employees are still here in the metro Detroit and Ann Arbor areas," said Otava CEO Brad Cheedle. "We know that the only way to provide exceptional customer experiences is to have an exceptional team; this honor is a testament to our commitment to value every contributor here at Otava."

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business.

"This award has become a designation sought after by hundreds of Metro Detroit companies and is a powerful recruitment tool in the drive to attract and retain exceptional employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. "Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach are bestowed this honor."

Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, and nationally.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation through its highly effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by its exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

