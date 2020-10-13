Otava Named to 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Metropolitan Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, today announced that it has again been recognized as one of Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. A program of MichBusiness, The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

"Otava is honored to be named for a second year in a row as a Metro Detroit Best and Brightest Company to Work For," said Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava. "Our exceptional team continues to demonstrate its ingenuity and commitment to rising above all challenges to make sure customers are well taken care of. This honor is for every contributor that makes being part of Otava a rewarding and inspiring experience."

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.

"Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through Covid-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding Race. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The annual symposium and awards program that recognizes the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Metropolitan Detroit, will be a digital event on October 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET. To see the full list of winners, visit: https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/metro-detroits-2020-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/winners/.

Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, and nationally.

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

