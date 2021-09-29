Otava Named to 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Metropolitan Detroit

"Otava is honored to be named for the third year in a row as a Metro Detroit Best and Brightest Company to Work For," said Brad Cheedle , CEO of Otava. "We continue to grow our team in Michigan and around the world with talented, inspired, and dedicated employees. We are on a mission to make cloud easy with a people-first approach to business. Our culture of service is a priority for both our clients and employees, and it is our great team that drives our success and makes being an 'Otavie' an honor and a pleasure."

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The annual symposium and awards program that recognizes the 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Metropolitan Detroit, will be a digital event on November 2, 2021. To see the full list of winners, visit: https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/metro-detroits-2021-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/winners/

Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, and nationally.

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

