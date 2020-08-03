Otava Named to the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Otava to its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they've achieved over the previous two years.

"Otava's success is a reflection of our exceptional team, customer-first mindset and strong channel relationships," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "We are committed to transparency and unmatched support when delivering the flexible, secure and compliant cloud solutions that our channel community requires most. Otava's growth trajectory is fueled by smart acquisitions that bring tools, processes, and people to complement our ability to deliver exceptional experiences."

This latest distinction comes on the heels of several other industry awards and accolade validating the strength of Otava's team, solutions and strategy. Earlier this year, CRN recognized Otava on its 2020 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150 category and the 2020 Solution Provider List.

Otava serves channel organizations and enterprises in compliant-sensitive industries with its suite of cloud solutions, backup, disaster recovery, professional services and security solutions. All Otava solutions offer full- and self-managed options to give MSPs, channel organizations and their customers their preferred levels of flexibility and to control. Comprehensive protection and risk mitigation are layered atop cloud infrastructure and solution offerings that are HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI, SOC1/2/3, and ISO 27001 compliant.

"Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. "The extraordinary group of companies on this year's list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come."

The complete 2020 Fast Growth 150 list can be viewed at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Otava

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

