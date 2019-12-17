Otava Now a Premier Partner in the VMware Partner Network

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, today announced that it has become a Premier Cloud Provider in the VMware Partner Network. This achievement demonstrates Otava's continued efforts in becoming an expert in VMware virtualization and cloud solutions. Further, Otava has taken the necessary steps to ensure that both pre-sales and delivery technical engineers meet the level of expertise required to be a Premier-level partner.

"VMware over Otava's award-winning cloud allows us to offer customers the right environment to provide security and speed while delivering the economies and efficiencies of on-demand infrastructure as a service," said Brad Cheedle, Otava CEO. "Customers like Clever Devices have asked for VMware by name, and we are proud to achieve premier-level partnership for our expertise deploying their highly sought-after solutions."

"VMware is pleased to recognize Otava with Premier status, the highest partnership level within the VMware Partner Network," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "We value our relationship with Otava and look forward to even greater success in the future."

As a Premier Cloud Provider, VMware recognizes Otava as a go-to partner that delivers comprehensive VMware solutions and services to customers on the journey to cloud computing. Premier-level partners are among the most qualified partners in the VMware Partner Network and with this distinction, Otava has demonstrated a broad range of expertise and the ability to best serve their customers' needs in data center, cloud and end-user computing solutions.

The VMware Partner Network is a comprehensive program that provides a common infrastructure, extensive sales and services tools, margin opportunities and industry-recognized training for the entire VMware partner ecosystem, including solution providers, technology partners and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The VMware Partner Network is designed to help ensure a more consistent and successful user experience as well as help partners increase their business potential by increasing their skills in VMware solutions. The program helps partners maximize their investments in VMware virtualization to provide customers with the best end-to-end virtualization solutions available.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation through its highly effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recover, security and colocation services, all championed by its exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. The use of the term "partner" or "partnership" does not imply a legal partnership relationship between VMware and any other company.

