Otava Partners with E7 Solutions to Deliver Fully Managed Cloud-Based Solutions for Multinational Automaker, Dramatically Improving Uptime and SLAs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, announced today that it has partnered with Atlassian Platinum Services Partner, E7 Solutions, to enable the delivery of fully managed cloud solutions for a multi-national auto manufacturer based in Detroit. The comprehensive service, designed to help the automaker improve communications globally, includes application implementation, integration, and data management hosted in a private cloud environment with backup, data recovery and data protection as a service. As a result, the automobile manufacturer now benefits from significantly improved communication and collaboration, with world-class infrastructure uptime and service levels.

"By teaming up with Otava we were able to provide significantly improved service to our customer by delivering the benefits of a single point of control," said Edmond Delude, CEO and founder, E7 Solutions. "Otava's cloud services combined with our Atlassian implementation and consulting services meant that the total solution, end-to-end, would support the automaker's goals in unison. This is generating far better results and providing them more time to focus on their core business."

E7 Solutions has deployed, implemented, and continues to support a variety of Atlassian products, all of which are being supported by Otava's cloud infrastructure including disaster recovery and data protection as a service, cloud backup, and monitoring solutions. As a result of E7's partnership with Otava, the automaker now achieves 99.997% uptime, and has visibility through the Otava OTPortal to easily monitor backup status. The cloud service, transparency and centralized management have delivered a vast improvement in results over its previous service provider.

"E7 is a great partner for Otava. Our services are very complementary and both organizations are passionate about creating the best client experience possible," said Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava. "Our work for this automaker is a great example of how together, E7 and Otava can provide complete, centrally managed solutions that make a very positive impact."

Otava's Cloud Backup, Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offerings deliver enterprise-grade solutions that simplify the complexity associated with planning, building and maintaining secondary and tertiary sites. A full portfolio of backup and recovery solutions delivers customizable solutions to meet every partner's unique data protection needs.

"Otava's quality of service is tremendous and they consistently demonstrate their commitment to our partnership," said Delude. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Otava and providing unmatched value for existing and new customers seeking Atlassian expertise and support or custom application development that utilizes secure, compliant cloud-based infrastructure."

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation through its highly effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recover, security and colocation services, all championed by its exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

About E7 Solutions

An emerging leader in Atlassian Services and custom software development, E7 Solutions provides consultation, implementation, and support services for their clients across a variety of sectors including technology, engineering, finance, automotive, gaming, marketing, and healthcare. E7 Solutions is based in Metropolitan Detroit, Mich and serves clients around the world. For more information, visit e7solutions.com or follow E7 Solutions on Twitter @e7solutions.

