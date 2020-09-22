Otava Powers Hill Country Tech Guys' Delivery of Secure, Scalable and Reliable Cloud Services

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions, has partnered with IT solutions provider Hill Country Tech Guys to provide compliant, secure cloud infrastructure. As a security-focused IT Managed Service Provider, Hill Country Tech Guys relies on Otava's cloud infrastructure and backup services to securely and reliably host its clients' rapidly increasing volume of critical systems and workloads.

"We specialize in helping growing companies navigate the technology landscape for the next stage of success," said Whit Ehrich, CEO of Hill Country Tech Guys. "By working with Otava, we can offer our clients a scalable cloud environment that allows them to be nimble, flexible and confident that their systems are available and secure."

Like Otava, many of Hill Country Tech Guys' clients are in data-sensitive industries such as healthcare and financial services. As such, Otava's focus on security and compliance complements Hill Country Tech Guys' own data security expertise and adds layers of built in protection for customers hosting critical systems in Otava's secure cloud environment.

"Hill Country Tech Guys is a growing IT service provider that shares our commitment to delivering outstanding service to growing organizations with a high need for security and compliance," said John Bourjaily, Global Partner Director, Otava. "We are proud to be the partner that can provide the platform and support to help them to do more with less and ultimately accelerate their success."

Hill Country Tech Guys leverages Otava's secure, shared cloud infrastructure as a total replacement of its customers' server infrastructure. Otava's Cloud Backup powered by Veeam® makes migrating Hill Country Tech Guys' clients to the cloud fast, simple and even more secure. Currently more than 500 customer endpoints are hosted in Otava's regional data center which provides scalability and reliable uptime. As Hill Country Tech Guys clients continue to add new locations and systems for clients, Otava's infrastructure can quickly and easily accommodate increased demand.

"Otava understands the MSP business model and their support has been second to none. They have been a great partner, acting as an extension of our team. It is clear that they are invested in our ongoing success," concluded Ehrich.

Otava offers both fully and self-managed cloud, Cloud Backup, Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions that simplify the complexity associated with planning, building and maintaining secondary and tertiary sites. Fully managed solutions provide turnkey support while self-managed capabilities provide service providers with the flexibility to white label Otava services for their clients. A full portfolio of backup and recovery solutions delivers customizable solutions to meet every partner's unique data protection needs.

