Otava Ranked Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 12th-annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

"Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity," said Kris Blackmon, content director for Channel Futures and senior editor of MSP 501. "We are pleased to name Otava to the 2019 MSP 501."

Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application to report their product offerings, growth rates, annual total and recurring revenues, pricing structures, revenue mix and more. MSPs are ranked according to a methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

"We are honored to be recognized by Channel Futures and included in the MSP 501. This is the latest in a series of recent industry awards validating our success and recognizing our ongoing growth," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "Our global team is dedicated to delivering customers with the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions that fuel their success."

According to Blackmon, "The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry. As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

Ten special award winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Evolution, held this year September 9-12 in Washington, D.C. Nominations for these special awards, including Digital Innovator of the Year, Executive of the Year and the Newcomer Award, were included in the MSP 501 application, and all candidates were encouraged to submit for them.

In addition to deciding the rankings, the survey drives the creation of an annual in-depth study of business and technology trends in the IT channel, released each year at the Channel Partners Evolution conference. The full MSP 501 Report leverages applicant responses, interviews with industry experts and historical data to give a well-rounded picture of the managed services opportunity.

The complete 2019 MSP 501 list is available online at Channel Futures.

Background

The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 31, 2019. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation, with highly effective solutions that solve the challenges of even the most complex and sensitive environments. As a channel-centric cloud and IT service provider, Otava has a global footprint and a broad portfolio of fully managed IT services championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

