Otava Recognized as Elite 150 in CRN's 2020 MSP 500 List

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company has named Otava to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

"Otava is firmly positioned as the market's secure and compliant cloud solution provider," said Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava. "A compliance-first approach is baked into not only Otava locations and solutions, but all processes, sales and training, driving acquisition of rigorously regulated customers for Otava and its channel partners."

Otava specializes in serving customers in compliant-sensitive industries like health care, financial services, manufacturing, software and technology. All solutions can be Otava- or self-managed to give customers freedom to control as much or little as they want.

Otava has 12 locations on three continents offering dedicated, private and multi-tenant hybrid cloud solutions and managed services such as DRaaS, Data Protection and Cloud Backup. Each is compliant with HIPAA, HITRUST, ISO 27001, PCI, SOC 1, 2, 3 and the EU-US Privacy Shield framework to ensure the highest levels of security and compliance. By adding complementary services to its infrastructure through its partner model, Otava adds value and drives increased revenue while staying responsive to customer demands.

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

Otava provides the secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions demanded by service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients in compliance-sensitive industries. By actively aggregating best-of-breed cloud companies and investing in people, tools, and processes, Otava's global footprint continues to expand. The company provides its customers in highly regulated disciplines with a clear path to transformation through its effective solutions and broad portfolio of hybrid cloud, data protection, disaster recovery, security and colocation services, all championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

