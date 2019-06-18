Otava Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in secure cloud services for enterprise and channel partners, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Otava to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

Otava is a global leader of secure, compliant hybrid cloud and IT solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. The company's tagline, 'Expect Exceptional' is a reflection of Otava's mission to deliver clients and partners an experience that truly rises above all others. Its network of 12 data centers and cloud nodes protect mission critical applications to ensure they are always available, secure and comply with government and industry regulations. Backed by independent HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2, ISO 27001 and Privacy Shield audits, Otava delivers exceptional experiences for companies in need of a strategic IT partner.

"Otava is growing on a global scale and it's gratifying to make the list of top-revenue solutions providers," said Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava. "Our commitment to exceeding customer expectations is critical to our success and will remain our top priority as we continue to evolve."

Launched as Online Technologies Corporation in 1994 as a dial-up internet company, Otava rapidly evolved into data center hosting and colocation services, soon adding Disaster Recovery as a Service and HIPAA compliant-cloud services to become the first 100% HIPAA compliant hosting provider in the U.S. In 2018, Otava gained new investment partners in Schurz Communications, a media and telecommunications company based in South Bend, Ind. Later that same year, the company acquired the global cloud infrastructure assets of Neverfail.

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Otava

Otava provides secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise clients. The company provides its customers with a clear path to transformation, with highly effective solutions that solve the challenges of even the most complex and sensitive environments. As a channel-centric cloud and IT service provider, Otava has a global footprint and a broad portfolio of fully managed IT services championed by an exceptional support team. Learn more at www.otava.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Otava

Related Links

https://www.otava.com

