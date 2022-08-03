Otava Selects BillingPlatform for Billing and Revenue Management

Purpose-built billing platform provides unified solution for fixed and usage-based invoicing of Otava's hybrid cloud and IT services as it scales via organic growth and acquisitions

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Otava®, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, selected BillingPlatform's BillingCloud and Customer Portal for its billing and revenue management needs. BillingPlatform was selected for its ability to provide a single, unified billing solution that can scale to meet the unique business requirements of Otava's hybrid cloud and IT services business.

Otava is a global leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings and professional services, Otava empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud.

"As organizations move deeper into the cloud, it becomes increasingly important to provide a flexible, unified platform for billing and revenue recognition," said Austin Cook, VP of Finance and Controller at Otava. "Otava is committed to creating an environment for our customers' success, and BillingPlatform supports our ability to provide the options our customers need. The platform's cloud-scale, no code configurability, integrations and ability to support our complex billing requirements align with our approach and will ultimately support our growth."

Using prebuilt connectors to Otava's Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365 systems, BillingPlatform provides a complete quote-to-cash solution for the company, including billing, mediation and a customer payment portal to support Otava's contract-based and usage-based billing business. Otava now has a consistent and automated way to invoice customers and partners. In addition, Otava's customers now have a self-service portal where they can make payments, and partners have visibility to usage metrics over time, giving them more insights and control over their cloud and IT services.

"Like many of our customers, Otava was looking to advance its billing and revenue management processes to support its strategic growth objectives," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "With BillingPlatform, Otava gains a scalable revenue management solution with the flexibility to accurately invoice its customers regardless of the billing model complexity. We look forward to helping Otava achieve their strategic business objectives and to enable them to deliver a frictionless customer experience."

This news comes on the heels of BillingPlatform having announced that MGI Research positioned BillingPlatform's Automated Revenue Management solution as a Market Leader based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also recognized as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year - Financial Software category, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list and listed on the 2021 Inc. 5000.

