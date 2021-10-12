Otava's TJ Houske Promoted to Vice President of Operations and Solutions Engineering

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, today announced the promotion of TJ Houske to Vice President of Operations and Solutions Engineering. He directs the company's Operations, Solutions Architecture, Deployment, Service and Support, Security, Internal IT, and Product Engineering teams.

"TJ is a tremendous asset to our team as he excels in all three areas - technology, process, and people - that are essential components of our mission to make cloud easy for organizations," said Brad Cheedle, CEO at Otava. "He has made great contributions to the business as we've grown through acquisition. We are excited to have TJ running our Operations and Solutions teams as we continue to gain momentum and differentiate ourselves in the market."

Houske was tapped for the role for his results-oriented focus, as well as his ability to build lasting client relationships and create positive outcomes across teams and organizations. Over the past 22 years he's held senior and executive leadership roles in engineering, architecture, and strategic business development. He's been a CTO, CISO, IT director, consultant, entrepreneur and the head of one of the industry's most dedicated technical support teams as Otava's Director of Support Operations, where he managed Otava's technical support teams that provide assistance to clients around the globe, 24 hours a day. In his new role as Vice President of Operations and Solutions Engineering, he is focused on continuous alignment and improvement of customer experience with organizational efficiencies, and he oversees several key areas ranging from solution design and technical support to product innovation and automation.

"The recent acquisition of NewCloud propels Otava into its next chapter of innovation, service, and growth - all driven by and for the customer," said Houske. "It is exciting to be part of this talented team that is dedicated to solving the complexities of the cloud journey. I am energized by the opportunities that come with bringing people and organizations together to create lasting success."

Prior to joining Otava, Houske held a variety of senior leadership, strategic advisor, engineering, solutions architect, and IT infrastructure roles. He is a John C. Maxwell certified coach, CISSP and holds various technical certifications. Houske is also an experienced speaker, coach, trainer, and professional mentor. He holds a bachelor's in business and organizational studies from Arizona State University.

"TJ is a spirited leader with a gift for developing individuals through mentoring and coaching and aligning cross functional teams to achieve exceptional outcomes," said Cyndi Lyon, Chief Experience Officer and Chief of Staff, Otava. "He is a true servant leader with a brilliant combination of customer focus, innovation, and technical experience This, in addition, to his strategic and analytical mindset will help Otava to achieve its fullest potential

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

