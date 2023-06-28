OtoNexus Medical Technologies Honored as a Top 100 Best Place to Work in Washington State

One of just 25 small businesses selected

SEATTLE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtoNexus Medical Technologies, a medical device innovator, is celebrating its recognition as one of Washington's 100 Best Workplaces. This award showcases OtoNexus' commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that attracts, retains, and nurtures top talent.

Washington's 100 Best Workplaces program, organized by Puget Sound Business Journal, honors companies prioritizing employee well-being, professional development, work-life balance, and workplace excellence. OtoNexus was one of just 25 Small Businesses selected. The company's inclusion in this prestigious list reflects its continuous efforts to create a collaborative and supportive environment for its employees and its recognition that cohesive, happy teams are high-performing teams who deliver.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work," said Caitlin Cameron, Chair and CEO at OtoNexus Medical Technologies. "At OtoNexus, we prioritize creating an environment that inspires innovation and encourages collaboration, in which our people can create personal and company success and enjoy their work while they do it. This recognition is a tribute to our incredible team and their unwavering dedication and commitment to positively impacting healthcare."

The distinction of the Top 100 Workplaces is not easily earned. It results from a rigorous evaluation process, including a thorough assessment of employee feedback, workplace policies, and company practices. This recognition is a testament to OtoNexus' commitment to cultivating a positive, inclusive workplace that encourages collaboration, innovation, and growth.

About OtoNexus Medical Technologies:

OtoNexus is at the forefront of medical innovation, having developed the world's first hand-held medical device with miniaturized ultrasound technology for the instant and accurate assessment of middle ear infections. This device enables physicians to determine the necessity of antibiotics within seconds, thereby improving patient outcomes, minimizing antibiotic use, and reducing healthcare costs. This is the first in a platform of medical and non-medical devices and applications utilizing its patented technology. For more information, please visit www.otonexus.com

