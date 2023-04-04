OtoNexus Medical Technologies Welcomes Chris Rivera to its Board of Directors

Accomplished Life Sciences Leader Chris Rivera Joins OtoNexus Medical Technologies Board of Directors

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtoNexus Medical Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Rivera to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Rivera has a demonstrated track record of success in building and exiting life sciences companies throughout his career. He is the Chairman, CEO, and President of EMulate Therapeutics and was the founder and CEO of Hyperion Therapeutics, which Horizon Pharma acquired in 2015. He has held executive leadership roles in many successful companies, including Tercica, Cephalon, Centicor, and Genzyme Therapeutics.

Mr. Rivera has extensive experience in building successful life sciences companies, including leadership, board directorship, business strategy, funding/financing, product launch, manufacturing, distribution, commercial infrastructure, reimbursement, FDA market clearance, licensing, and exit via acquisition and IPO.

Mr. Rivera also served as President and CEO of Life Science Washington. He helped build the life sciences industry in Washington state and mentored over 400 life science start-up companies. He has also been recognized as a state and national leader through his appointments as co-Chair for the Governor's life science and global health advisory committee, the Governor's Higher Education Task Force, the Washington Global Health Funding Commission, and Chairman of the Board for the National Council of State Bioscience Associations.

Having started his career as an audiologist, Mr. Rivera is particularly interested in OtoNexus' innovative technology and has been an active supporter of the company because of his direct experience in the field. "I am excited to join the OtoNexus Board of Directors and work with the team to advance its innovative technology," said Chris. "I share OtoNexus' philosophy on leadership and building high-performing teams. The company's innovative diagnostic tools and commitment to improving patient outcomes align with my own values and experience. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and success."

The addition of Chris Rivera to the OtoNexus Board of Directors further strengthens the company's leadership and positions it for success in the life sciences industry.

About OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

OtoNexus has developed the world's first hand-held medical device with miniaturized ultrasound technology to assess middle ear infections instantly and accurately. In less than two seconds, physicians can evaluate middle ear infections and know whether antibiotic therapy is appropriate. This definitive test will provide physicians with the information they need to minimize the use of antibiotics, improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. For more information, please visit www.otonexus.com

Contact Information:

Caitlin Cameron

Chair and Chief Executive Officer

OtoNexus Medical Technologies

1100 Bellevue Way, Suite 8A-754

Bellevue, WA 98004

Phone: 206-330-0610

Email: [email protected]

