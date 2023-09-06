Otter Products Creates New Global Commercial Business Unit

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otter Products, the manufacturer of OtterBox - the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1, has created a new business unit focused exclusively on serving global commercial markets to support a significant increase in demand. Berkley Fuller joins Otter as its Chief Commercial Officer to lead the newly created organization. Fuller has extensive experience in this space, most recently serving as head of Global Channel Development for the Public Sector at Apple.

"For the first time in our 25-year history, we are creating a Commercial Business Unit to serve our business customers," said Otter Products CEO JC Richardson. "We are already seeing success with Enterprise, SMB and Public Sector customers. Creating this new business unit, bringing in a seasoned veteran like Berkley and the R&D innovations we're bringing to market around our uniVERSE Case System and Hardline Series industrial solutions are just a few examples of the investments that we are making to meet customer demand and drive the commercial market."

Fuller is a well-known, industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in commercial markets. He joined Otter Products following an 8-year career at Apple. In addition to his role leading Global Channel Development for the Public Sector, Fuller previously led Apple's U.S. efforts in creating vertical based solutions and served as a senior leader in their Enterprise Sales Organization.

"I am very excited to have joined Otter Products," Fuller said. "Over the last two decades, I have witnessed OtterBox become the most trusted name in device protection for consumers and commercial customers. I believe the creation of a Commercial Business Unit and our investments in commercial products are a strong signal to our customers and the commercial marketplace that we've listened and we're building the team that will bring differentiated commercial solutions to scale worldwide."

To learn more about OtterBox business solutions, including registering an account or scheduling a 1:1 consultation, visit www.otterboxbusiness.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2022

