OtterBox and Fishe Collaborate on Limited Edition Symmetry Series Case

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox and Fishe are teaming up to bring outdoor adventure to iPhone this summer. Whether you're dreaming of days spent fishing or getting on the water, OtterBox Symmetry Series x Fishe has your adventures covered.1

Symmetry Series for MagSafe x Fishe is a limited-edition case you aren't going to want to throw back. Alaskan born fly fishing apparel brand Fishe started with deep roots in the outdoors, just like OtterBox. Symmetry Series x Fishe brings together cases that are protective against drops and bumps with two bold and beautiful fish themed phone cases featuring steelhead and cutthroat trout. Symmetry Series x Fishe is MagSafe compatible, so you can use all your favorite MagSafe accessories while exploring the great outdoors.

"For as long as I can remember, I've used OtterBox phone cases while fishing, so I'm especially excited about this collaboration," said Linda Leary, founder and president of Fishe. "Wherever your fishing adventures take you, make sure you have an OtterBox X Fishe Case to protect your phone. Capture that perfect fish picture for a lifetime of memories, whether you're in Alaska, Colorado, or beyond."

Pair your fresh new phone case with an OtterBox screen protector for total protection against your summer adventures. OtterBox Premium Glass is fingerprint and shatter resistant, provides advanced scratch protection and maintains a flawless touch response ensuring your screen protector feels just like the device's screen. When paired with an OtterBox Symmetry Series case, you can be sure your device is protected against whatever life has for you.

OtterBox Symmetry Series x Fishe cases for iPhone 15/15 Pro, iPhone 14/14 Pro and iPhone 13/13 Pro devices are available now on otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

