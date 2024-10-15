OtterBox and Realtree Launch Defender Series Pro XT for iPhone 16 Devices

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox and Realtree are teaming up to bring the most protective case with the Realtree Original pattern to iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 devices. Defender Series Pro XT now features Realtree's Original pattern for a case that is ready for every excursion from hunting to taking on big city streets in style.

Defender Series Pro XT for iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 devices are camouflaged in Realtree's Original pattern from 1986. Multi-layer defense brings 7X MIL-STD drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), port covers and reinforced corners to keep devices safe from dirt, drops and bumps.1 Defender Series Pro XT is MagSafe compatible to easily attach MagSafe accessories such as chargers for an on-the-go power boost or wallet for essential cash and cards. A built-in anchor allows for connection to phone straps for hands-free carrying while exploring and all-over textured feel helps with grip when holding the phone.

Defender Series Pro XT is compatible with OtterBox Premium Glass screen protectors for 360-degree protection. OtterBox Glass is built to be shatter and fingerprint resistant and boasts the highest surface hardness of 9H, providing advanced scratch resistance. OtterBox Premium Glass keeps iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 screens brilliant through every adventure life takes you on.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT is available now on otterbox.com.

1Defender Series Pro XT is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

