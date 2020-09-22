OtterBox Announces EXO EDGE for Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

EXO EDGE comes in four all new colors, allowing you to personalize your Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE while getting maximum protection. A bezel protects the watch display while a raised bumper keeps the edges safe from bumps and scratches. The sleek design compliments the lines of Apple Watch and allows full access to the Digital Crown and power button.

EXO EDGE is easy to install, simply remove the Apple Watch band and slide it around the casing, replacing the band after case installation. So, go ahead, climb that mountain, reach that stand goal and never miss a call or early morning wake-up, while EXO EDGE keeps the watch that does it all protected. Kids will love EXO EDGE to add even more color and protection to their Apple Watch, too.

OtterBox EXO EDGE in all new colors for Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are coming soon to Apple stores, apple.com and otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

