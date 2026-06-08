OtterBox Debuts New Sole Series Pack Phone Case with Built-In Everyday Carry Solution

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox introduces the new Sole Series Pack1 phone case today, pairing trusted protection with versatile, on-the-go utility. The latest evolution of the brand's fan-favorite Sole Series, the Sole Series Pack phone case features a built-in bungee cord system that keeps small essentials like keys, lip balm and sunscreen secure and within reach whether you're headed outdoors, traveling or exploring the city.

The new OtterBox Sole Series Pack phone case features a built-in bungee system designed to securely store small everyday essentials. The latest evolution of the brand's fan-favorite Sole Series, OtterBox's new Sole Series Pack phone is tested to 5X the drop protection of military standard and MagSafe compatible.

Designed to offer a more streamlined, all-in-one carry solution, the Sole Series Pack phone case simplifies how users store and access daily essentials. Its integrated bungee cord system adjusts with ease, cinching down for a secure hold or loosening up for quick access, delivering a seamless way to keep everyday items at hand without the extra bulk of a bag.

Beyond everyday functionality, the Sole Series Pack phone case is built with the trusted durability and protection OtterBox is known for. Tested to withstand 5X the drops of military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), the Sole Series Pack phone case guards against drops, bumps and scratches and is reinforced with a hardwearing performance nylon backing for added toughness. A dedicated Camera Control button makes capturing the moment quick and easy, while built-in magnets support MagSafe charging.

Key Features

Built-in bungee cord system lets users carry essentials, like lip balm, keys and more

Cinch down the cord system for stability or loosen for easier access

5X tested to military drop standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

High-ridge tread around the case edge adds grip

Raised edges help protect camera and screen

Hardwearing fabric back

Built-in magnets support MagSafe charging

Equipped with an integrated Camera Control button for seamless interaction — swipe, click, capture and quickly access Apple's visual intelligence features

The Sole Series Pack phone case is available now at OtterBox.com for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max for $64.99 MSRP.

For added peace of mind, pair the new Sole Series Pack phone case with OtterBox Glass screen protection.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.



For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1 Sole Series Pack is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox