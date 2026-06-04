OtterBox's "Dads and Grads" Gift Guide Delivers Protection for Every Milestone

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, OtterBox is making it easy to celebrate some of life's biggest moments. Whether it's honoring a special someone this Father's Day or recognizing a graduate stepping confidently into what's next, OtterBox's premium device protection is built to keep up with every achievement and milestone.

OtterBox celebrates "Dads and Grads" with durable, stylish device protection designed for every milestone, from rugged Defender Series Pro for everyday toughness to the sleek Sole Series for life on the go.

For the dad who's toughest on his tech, the OtterBox Defender Series Pro1 and Defender Series Pro XT are built with rugged multi-layer construction to guard against drops, scrapes and daily impact. These cases are tested to 7X the military drop standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) with raised edges around the screen and camera and a port cover to keep out dust and dirt. Delivering dependable, heavy-duty protection built for real-life use, Defender Series Pro and Defender Series Pro XT keep dad's phone secure and ready for anything the day brings, without compromising on functionality.

For recent graduates building their next chapter, the OtterBox Sole Series brings a modern, lightweight approach to protection. Designed with a streamlined profile, street-ready aesthetic and secure grip edge, Sole Series is ready for long commutes, the internship hustle, first apartment move-ins and more, delivering reliable defense in a form that feels easy, portable and ready for a new routine on-the-go. Sole Series is tested to 5X the military drop standard, is MagSafe compatible and includes a convenient, removeable lanyard loop for seamless carrying.

Round out any gift with OtterBox Glass screen protection and help keep their devices looking sharp through every assignment, interview, adventure and weekend plan. OtterBox offers a selection of premium screen protectors for Apple, Samsung and Google devices.

Also, just in time for Father's Day and graduation celebrations, OtterBox is offering 25% off all Apple Defender Series phone cases and screen protection from June 7-14, 2026. Exclusions apply.

OtterBox phone cases and screen protectors are available now at OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Defender Series Pro, Defender Series Pro XT and Sole Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox