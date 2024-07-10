OtterBox Cases are Now Available for New Samsung Galaxy Z Phones

-Flip and fold with stylish and rugged options from OtterBox-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox cases are now available for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 with fun and classic colors to show off your style. Thin Flex Series and Defender Series XT are ready to protect your new device from everyday drops and bumps.1

"OtterBox cases are engineered to secure cutting-edge device designs and adapt to innovative features," said OtterBox CEO, JC Richardson. "Our case designs for the new Galaxy Z phones underscore their seamless functionality while upholding the renowned protection OtterBox is known for."

OtterBox introduces a full line of phone cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6. These protective and fun phone cases are available now and coming soon on otterbox.com.

Thin Flex Series is an ultra-slim case that snaps onto your device in an instant. Thin Flex Series is available in four colors so you can find the perfect case for your style while keeping your new device protected. Thin Flex has 50-percent recycled plastic built into each case and soft grip edges to keep a hold on your device with ease. Thin Flex sports a super thin profile that slides easily in and out of pockets and bags so Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 are ready to go wherever life takes you.

Defender Series XT provides rugged protection for new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 with drop protection four times as many drops as military standard. The precision fit articulates with the phone so the case doesn't interfere with the features and functions of the device. Offered in three colors, this case is ready to defend against drops, dust and dings while adding a pop of color with blue or red or keeping it classic in black.

OtterBox Thin Flex Series is coming soon and Defender Series XT is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Defender Series XT and Thin Flex are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock

