OtterBox Celebrates Mother's Day with Stylish Protection That Keeps Moms Connected

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, OtterBox is highlighting a lineup of stylish, durable phone cases designed for the devices moms rely on to stay connected. Featuring trusted protection, modern design and thoughtfully curated colors, OtterBox cases and screen protectors help safeguard the calls, texts, photos and moments that matter most, making them a practical, thoughtful gift she'll appreciate well beyond Mother's Day.

Mother’s Day gifting is made easy with stylish OtterBox phone cases and screen protectors, including Figura Series, Symmetry Series and Defender Series.

Designed to balance everyday protection with refined style, the OtterBox Figura Series1 features a slim, flexible profile with a soft‑touch finish and MagSafe compatibility. Available in fresh, elevated colors including Eros Pink, Polus Blue and Crema White, Figura offers a minimalist look in a soft, spring‑ready palette designed to feel effortless and timeless.

For moms looking to add a touch of personal style to their phone, Symmetry Series pairs an ultra‑sleek profile with trusted OtterBox durability, making it easy to add a little flair to her everyday carry. The Symmetry Series Unbreakable Love Collection adds playful polka dots, elegant florals and feminine design details in five distinct patterns: Blooming Romance, Love Notes, Midnight Muse, Roseate and Pinpoint Plum.

For moms on the go who need extra‑durable protection, OtterBox Defender Series Pro and Defender Series Pro XT deliver rugged, multi‑layer defense designed to withstand drops, bumps and everyday wear, ready for whatever life throws her way.

To complete the gift, OtterBox Glass screen protection adds an extra layer of defense against everyday scratches and wear, helping keep screens clear and phones looking newer, longer.

OtterBox phone cases and screen protectors are made for a wide range of iPhone and Android devices and are available now at OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Figura Series, Symmetry Series and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox