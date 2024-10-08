OtterBox Collaborates with Gabrielle Neil for New Limited-Edition Cases

-Designs inspired by nature and patchwork -

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is teaming up with artist Gabrielle Neil to bring a collection of prints your grandma would love as much as you to Symmetry Series cases. This limited-edition collection of cases are available now on otterbox.com.

"The patchwork trend is one close to my heart as I first began my surface pattern design journey designing collections for quilting cottons," said Neil, an Australian designer. "I love combining juxtaposing patterns, textures and color combinations to create scrappy, pattern-clashing quilts bursting with joyful prints. To this day, my collections draw from all I learned designing for the patchwork industry and often include 'cheater' patchwork designs so I can include as much color and pattern in a piece as I possibly can."

Symmetry Series brings sleek protection to iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 devices with a floral-forward set of prints designed by Neil. With inspiration drawn from Neil's love of nature and patchwork jackets, these fun and colorful prints are the perfect accessory for everyone's fall outfits. Symmetry Series keeps iPhone protected with a drop protection rating 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) and is MagSafe compatible to attach MagSafe power banks or wallets to easily carry essential cards and cash. For iPhone 16 devices, Symmetry Series is compatible with Camera Control to allow full use of the latest feature when snapping the perfect pumpkin patch photo.

As the weather cools off and the cider heats up, head outside with OtterBox Wireless Power Bank. This small but mighty power bank is perfect for an extra shot of battery when pumpkin patch photos drain iPhone more quickly by securely attaching through MagSafe technology. Don't forget to pick up an OtterBox Premium Screen Protector to keep your display crystal clear through the autumn season and beyond.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Gabrielle Neil collection is available now on otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series is are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

