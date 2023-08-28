OtterBox Collaborates with Trèfle on Symmetry Series+ Designs

News provided by

OtterBox

28 Aug, 2023, 09:03 ET

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is teaming up with Tortola, BVI-based design house Trèfle to bring luxury tropical prints to protective phone cases. These all-new Symmetry Series+ cases are available now on otterbox.com.

Continue Reading
OtterBox is teaming up with Tortola, BVI-based design house Trèfle to bring luxury tropical prints to protective phone cases.
OtterBox is teaming up with Tortola, BVI-based design house Trèfle to bring luxury tropical prints to protective phone cases.
Symmetry Series+ is a sleek, protective case that pairs perfectly with Trèfle designs.
Symmetry Series+ is a sleek, protective case that pairs perfectly with Trèfle designs.
OtterBox Symmetry Series+ will showcase two new patterns from the latest Trèfle collection — Cruller and Paradise.
OtterBox Symmetry Series+ will showcase two new patterns from the latest Trèfle collection — Cruller and Paradise.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ will showcase two new patterns from the latest Trèfle collection — Cruller and Paradise. Both are born from designer Kristin Frazer's creativity and were influenced by the aftermath of the pandemic and Hurricane Irma. The patterns reflect the impact these events had by evenly blending dark with the bright colors traditionally associated with tropical patterns. These case designs are all about putting positivity into perspective.

"As my team and I worked on these designs, we decided to start with the combination of prints that I love that could work well together but that could also tell a bigger story," Frazer explained. "It was important to combine both bright and light with dark and muted colors to create a blend that speaks not only to my aesthetic as a Caribbean Designer but to a more global audience. These prints speak of the experiences that have made a lasting impression on me and our island and I'm happy to share them with the world." 

Symmetry Series+ is a sleek, protective case that pairs perfectly with Trèfle designs.1 The case is made from over 50-percent recycled and is MagSafe compatible for easy attachment to your favorite MagSafe accessories. Symmetry Series+ protects iPhones from bumps and falls while staying totally chic with both Trèfle designs.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ cases featuring Trèfle are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Symmetry Series+ is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016July 2019

SOURCE OtterBox

Also from this source

OtterBox Launches First MacBook Air Case

OtterBox Introduces Defender Series XT for New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.