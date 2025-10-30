OtterBox Delivers Trusted Protection for new iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) and iPad Pro 13-inch (M5)

Protection Meets Versatility in the Latest Lineup of Defender Pro Series and Symmetry Series Folio Cases by OtterBox

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox has the new iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) and iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) covered with Defender Series Pro and Symmetry Series Folio. These cases are engineered to deliver trusted protection, enhanced functionality and sleek design for Apple's latest iPad Pro models.

With a focus on combining sleek design and dependable protection, these OtterBox cases deliver tailored solutions for every iPad Pro user, whether you're working on the go, taking notes in class or simply staying connected. Product styles and key features include:

Defender Series Pro - Built with a streamlined rugged design, the Defender Series Pro case for iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) and iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) offers multi-layer defense with a hard internal shell, soft outer slipcover, and built-in screen protector. Port covers block dust and dirt, while the four-position stand supports typing, media viewing, portrait mode and streaming. The case includes Apple Pencil storage and two lanyard attach points for added convenience and mobility.

- Built with a streamlined rugged design, the Defender Series Pro case for iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) and iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) offers multi-layer defense with a hard internal shell, soft outer slipcover, and built-in screen protector. Port covers block dust and dirt, while the four-position stand supports typing, media viewing, portrait mode and streaming. The case includes Apple Pencil storage and two lanyard attach points for added convenience and mobility. Symmetry Series Folio - Designed for the iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) and iPad Pro 13-inch (M5), Symmetry Series Folio is a clear, scratch-resistant case that protects against drops and everyday wear. The hinged folio transforms into a multi-position stand for hands-free typing and viewing. A microfiber lining guards the screen, while strong magnetic closures keep the folio securely shut and activate sleep/wake modes for quick-start functionality and battery preservation. The case also supports Apple Pencil charging while in storage and features a clear back for easy identification of asset tags and engravings.

For added screen protection, OtterBox Glass is available to complement the Symmetry Series Folio case, delivering a smooth, responsive touch experience while defending against scratches and drops.

Keep your new iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) and iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) protected with OtterBox. Explore the full collection today at OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback .

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

SOURCE OtterBox