OtterBox Dresses up Your New Pixel 8a for Fun with Exclusive Graphics Cases

OtterBox

May 14, 2024, 09:03 ET

-React Series featuring 'Emoji Kitchen' offers playful protection-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox protects the all-new phones from Google with React Series and Commuter Series for Pixel 8a1. A first for this device model, React Series with graphics cases are exclusive to Pixel 8a.

OtterBox protects the all-new phones from Google with React Series and Commuter Series for Pixel 8a.
Play up your playful side with the React Series phone case. Inspired by Google's Emoji Kitchen, a combination of emojis, these limited-edition designs are cute and whimsical. Plus, this ultra-thin case protects Pixel 8a from drops and scrapes. The solid one-piece form is precision-fit for your new phone and the soft touch edges provide great grip for hands big and small.

Looking for more serious protection? Commuter Series is designed with an active lifestyle in mind. Designed to be slim yet protective, Commuter Series is ready to go where you go, and even includes a charging port cover to ensure dust, dirt and general grime stay out of your device during a commute to school or work. The professional yet trendy color line-up makes it the perfect phone accessory for the boardroom or classroom.

OtterBox React Series and Commuter Series for Pixel 8a are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it. 

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Commuter Series and React Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox

