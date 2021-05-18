OtterBox Expands MagSafe Accessories Line-up

Designed to interact seamlessly with Apple's innovative MagSafe system, these new OtterBox accessories provide added functionality from a name you trust:

Symmetry Series+ Clear is a sleek, clear protective case that shows off your device while providing a transparent MagSafe experience with an integrated magnet array. Symmetry Series+ also includes anti-microbial technology to protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. 1,2

OtterBox Wallet for MagSafe offers a sophisticated, soft-touch addition to your device to store essential cards and cash. Use on the bare device or pair with a compatible OtterBox MagSafe case. This wallet securely attaches to devices through strong magnetic connection so you can easily slide the device and wallet in a purse or pocket.

OtterBox Folio for MagSafe adds an extra layer of screen protection with a wrap-around folio designed to keep your cards and cash safely tucked inside with three card slots. The synthetic leather adds a stylish and luxurious feel.

OtterBox Dash and Windshield Mount for MagSafe secures your device while driving to make navigation safe and convenient. Either use on the windshield or dashboard and switch between both with easy-to-use suction mount. OtterBox Vent Mount easily clips into any car vent for perfect viewing angles while driving and navigating traffic and securely holds MagSafe compatible devices.

These new OtterBox accessories and cases for MagSafe are available now on otterbox.com. Also available on otterbox.com are additional cases that are Made for MagSafe – from sleek and slim Figura Series to rugged Defender Series XT to pair with OtterBox MagSafe accessories.2

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you, the screen, primarily interior pieces or holster. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only.

2 Symmetry Series+, Defender Series XT, Figura Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

3 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jul. 2020

SOURCE OtterBox

