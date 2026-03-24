OtterBox Expands Phone Case Lineup for New iPhone 17e

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is expanding its offering for the new iPhone 17e with a comprehensive lineup of its signature case series, delivering a full range of protection and style. The launch includes new and updated designs across Figura Series, Symmetry Series, Sole Series, Defender Series Pro, Defender Series Pro XT and Commuter Series, giving users rugged durability, slim style and MagSafe‑ready functionality tailored to their lifestyle.

OtterBox phone cases for the new iPhone 17e include:

OtterBox launches a full suite of protective, MagSafe‑compatible cases for the new iPhone 17e, from ultra‑sleek Symmetry Series to ultra‑rugged Defender Series Pro.

Figura Series is an ultra‑slim, lightweight phone case crafted with a soothing soft‑touch texture for enhanced grip and comfortable everyday carry.

Tested to military drop standard (810G‑516.6)

Soothing, soft-touch texture

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Lean, flexible, one‑piece design for minimalist style

Built-in anchor points for straps and charms

MagSafe compatible

Symmetry Series highlights the iPhone's sleek design with durable drop protection, all in OtterBox's most stylish graphics and colors, letting you add a personalized touch to your device.

3X as many drops as military standard

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Resists scratches to keep its like-new look longer

Ultra-sleek design flows with the shape of your phone

Bounce-back buttons react to touch

Built-in anchors let you connect phone straps and charms

MagSafe compatible

Sole Series blends strength with style, featuring a textured tread for secure grip paired with a hardwearing-fabric back with an ombré fade for extra durability and a bold look.

5X as many drops as military standard

High-ridge tread around the case edge provides additional grip

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Hardwearing-fabric back with an ombré fade

Removable finger loop for additional carry option

MagSafe compatible

Defender Series Pro is OtterBox's most rugged phone case, delivering multi‑layer defense with seven times the drop protection of military standard, raised edges around the camera and screen and dust‑blocking port covers to perform in the toughest conditions.

7X as many drops as military standard

Tri-layer defense keeps your phone stable and secure against bumps and drops

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Port covers block dust and dirt

Textured all-over for peak grip

Built-in anchors let you connect phone straps and charms

MagSafe compatible

Defender Series Pro XT brings Defender Series Pro's proven strength to a thinner two-piece build, offering seven times the drop protection of military standard along with grippy rubber edges and port covers to keep out dust and dirt.

7X as many drops as military standard

Built rugged yet thin, this dual-layer case keeps phone secure with grippy rubber edges to absorb shock and add grip

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Port covers block dust and dirt

Clear design puts your device on display

Built-in anchors let you connect phone straps and charms

MagSafe compatible

Commuter Series features a slim, pocket-friendly profile with dual-layer protection and added grip for dependable everyday carry.

3X as many drops as military standard

Dual-layer design with a rigid outer shell to withstand scrapes and an inner rubber cover to absorb impact

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Port covers block dust and dirt

Slim profile slips easily in and out of pockets

MagSafe compatible

Complete your setup with an OtterBox Screen Protector, offering tough, edge‑to‑edge defense for your new iPhone 17e. OtterBox products compatible with the new iPhone 17e range in MSRP from $39.99 to $79.99 and are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series, Sole Series, Defender Pro Series and Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox