OtterBox Launches New Defender Series Pro and Symmetry Series Folio Cases for the New iPad Air 11‑inch (M4) and iPad Air 13‑inch (M4)

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OtterBox launches its latest protective cases engineered for Apple's newly announced iPad Air 11‑inch (M4) and iPad Air 13‑inch (M4). This new lineup includes updated cases across the Defender Series Pro and Symmetry Series Folio lines, offering enhanced protection, durability, functional design, and precision fit for Apple's latest iPad Air devices.

New OtterBox Defender Series Pro and Symmetry Series Folio cases offer rugged drop protection, multi‑position stand options, and precision fit for the new iPad Air 11‑inch and iPad Air 13‑inch.

"Our consumers tell us loud and clear that iPads are investments they want to protect. In fact, 97% say safeguarding their device is a priority, and 92% say they're willing to pay more for a case that lasts longer," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "These insights directly shaped our latest iPad cases, which deliver durable, thoughtfully engineered protection that supports how people use their tablets every day."

Defender Series Pro for iPad Air 11‑inch (M4) and iPad Air 13‑inch (M4)

Defender Series Pro delivers rugged, multi‑layer protection with a hard internal shell, soft outer slipcover, and built‑in screen protector to guard against drops, dirt, and daily wear. Its versatile four‑position stand supports comfortable typing, media viewing, portrait use, and landscape streaming for wherever your tablet goes.

Key Features

2X tested to military drop standard (810G‑516.6)

Multi‑layer defense with hard shell, soft slipcover, and built‑in screen protector

Port covers that block dust and dirt

4‑position stand supporting portrait, landscape, typing, and streaming

Stand doubles as a touchscreen shield for added protection

Apple Pencil storage for convenience

Two lanyard attachment points for secure carrying and hands‑free use

Symmetry Series Folio for iPad Air 11‑inch (M4) and iPad Air 13‑inch (M4)

Slim, clear, and tough, the Symmetry Series Folio protects your tablet from drops and scratches and converts into multiple stand positions for hands‑free typing and viewing. A microfiber‑lined magnetic cover shields the screen and activates sleep/wake functionality.

Key Features

1X tested to military drop standard

Sleek, lightweight design with discreet Apple Pencil storage

Clear, scratch‑resistant case showcasing the iPad's design

Folio cover that provides screen protection during transit

Multi‑position stand for hands‑free viewing and typing

Magnets in the folio enable sleep/wake mode for quick start activation and battery preservation

Complete your iPad setup with OtterBox Glass, an easy‑to‑install screen protector that safeguards your display while preserving the vivid clarity of your screen.

OtterBox products compatible with the new iPad Air 11‑inch (M4) and iPad Air 13‑inch (M4) range in MSRP from $49.99 to $129.99 and are available now on OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.



For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Defender Series Pro and Symmetry Series Folio are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.



SOURCE OtterBox