OtterBox Has a Gift for Everyone on Your List

OtterBox has a case for every personality on your gift list - from Made for MagSafe cases for the new iPhone 12 models to custom print Mandalorian cases for Samsung Galaxy and LG devices. Cases range from sleek and stylish to rough and rugged. And OtterBox cases are the gift that keeps on giving. When you buy or gift a case, OtterBox will make a donation to an education-based charity. Check out otterbox.com/givingback for more information on how to give back this holiday season. 1

Never leave the house without a full charge with OtterBox power products. From wall chargers and cables at home to power banks and car chargers for on the go, OtterBox has a charging solution for every need. Wall chargers, cables and power banks now come in a variety of colors to add a splash of personality to this mobile tech necessity.

Don't forget to accompany that new wearable device with protection from OtterBox. Exo Edge for Apple Watch devices and Ispra Series for AirPod and AirPod Pro are available now in a variety of new color options. Keep all of these devices clean with the Detailing and Spa kits, complete with alcohol wipes, brushes and a microfiber cloth that are all safe for use on devices and OtterBox cases.

OtterBox cases, power products and more are available now. For more information on these products and promotions, visit otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colorado garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.* We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1Purchase an OtterBox-branded protective case product for a smartphone or tablet, then OtterBox will donate One United States Dollar (USD $1.00) directly to the selected nonprofit, up to a maximum donation amount by OtterBox to all nonprofits combined per calendar year during the campaign of Two Million and 00/100 United States Dollars (USD $2,000,000.00).

SOURCE OtterBox

Related Links

www.otterbox.com

