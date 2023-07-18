OtterBox Has Back to School Covered

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is an essential part of the classroom at all levels of education, and OtterBox knows protecting your tech keeps the year running smoothly. Find all the latest accessories for phones and tablets, including cases, power products and more, at otterbox.com.

Keep the school year protected and connected with favorites from OtterBox:

Keep the school year protected and connected with favorites from OtterBox.
Keep the school year protected and connected with favorites from OtterBox.

  • Rugged and stylish cases in an array of colors and designs to protect your new phone from anything life throws your way. Stylish Symmetry Series covers phones with colorful and graphic options perfect for personal style expression all school year long. Defender Series offers legendary rugged protection for clumsy or rough-and-tumble kids who need extra fortification.
  • Add 360-degree protection to phones with Amplify Glass screen protectors. Amplify is fortified to survive 6-foot drops and outlast your unpredictable travel days. Amplify also comes in a blue light guard option to keep eyestrain at bay during the school day.
  • Power up devices with 72-watt USB-C Wall Charger and USB-C cables from OtterBox. This powerful wall charger has three charging ports, two USB-C and a standard USB-A to charge multiple devices at once, including laptops. Premium USB-C cables are reinforced at notorious weak points and offer fast charge for charging zero to 57 percent in 30 minutes.2 Be sure to also check out power banks and MagSafe charging accessories for at home and on the go.
  • OtterBox has a colorful selection of AirTag cases, all-day wear Apple Watch accessories and bumpers and AirPod and Galaxy Bud cases to keep the smallest tech protected. Mix and match colors from every collection to create a personalized set of cases.

Head into the school year with confidence that OtterBox has your tech covered. OtterBox cases, screen protection, power products and more are available now on otterbox.com

About OtterBox:
OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 30 Watt charge speed based on an iPhone 13 Pro. Results may vary by device.

3 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017Jan. 2021

