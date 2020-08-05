OtterBox Introduces Cases for Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

"Our phones are essential to connecting with the people that matter most," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Whether you're taking a much needed road trip, conquering the world from your home office or video chatting with family, OtterBox cases are the perfect complement to the new Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G."

Symmetry Series offers sleek protection for Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. With clear and color options, Symmetry Series is ready for park picnics or daily at-home activities and features a slim profile that is easily pocketable.

Go anywhere with rugged protection from Defender Series. Built with multilayer protection, Defender Series protects against the most extreme drops and bumps. Defender Series Pro offers an extra later of defense with lasting antimicrobial technology that helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria, as well as drops and scrapes.3

Commuter Series also now features antimicrobial technology to ensure the surface of the phone is protected against many common bacteria.3 Commuter Series features a hard outer shell and soft slipcover to provide protection against everyday drops and bumps.

OtterBox Symmetry Series, Defender Series and Commuter Series for Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G are available now on otterbox.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

2 Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

3Helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the screen. Buildup of dirt or debris may decrease effectiveness.

