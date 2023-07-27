OtterBox Introduces Defender Series XT for New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5

-New case design joins Thin Flex Series- 

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox Defender Series XT Fold and Thin Flex Series cases are built to move with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 while adding trusted protection from drops and bumps.1

"Defender Series XT for the newest Samsung devices is a great protective option as a slimmer spin on our well-loved classic Defender Series case," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Both Defender Series XT and Thin Flex Series protect through whatever life has to offer and might throw at you. These cases are the perfect companion to Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5."

Defender Series XT, an all-new case design for Samsung’s innovative folding devices, offers the protection of Defender Series in a slimmer profile.
Slip your new Galaxy Z phone into Thin Flex Series, the ultra-slim, precision-designed folding phone case.
Defender Series XT, an all-new case design for Samsung's innovative folding devices, offers the protection of Defender Series in a slimmer profile. The Defender Series XT folding phone case has a cutting-edge form factor that articulates smoothly with the phone so the case never interferes with functionality of the device. This Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 case guards against drops, dust and dings while allowing the use and convenience of wireless charging.

Slip your new Galaxy Z phone into Thin Flex Series, the ultra-slim, precision-designed folding phone case. Thin Flex Series snaps onto your phone in an instant and stays on to guard against drops, scratches and scrapes. Whether open or closed, Thin Flex Series stays out of the way of every phone feature.

OtterBox Defender Series XT and Thin Flex Series are coming soon for Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 on otterbox.com. Be sure to pick up a wall or car charger and USB-C cable for fast charging your new device.

About OtterBox:
OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Defender Series XT and Thin Flex Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017Jan. 2021

SOURCE OtterBox

