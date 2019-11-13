OtterBox Introduces Figura Series Otter + Pop

"Figura Series Otter + Pop gives customers peace of mind as they capture picture-perfect moments, exploring a new city and connecting to people around the world with a case that accentuates iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max's sleek design and the world's most popular camera. This exclusive new product offers a PopTop for better grip while video-viewing and selfie- or slofie-taking," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke.

Figura Series Otter + Pop brings the integrated swappable PopTop to a super slim case. With all new colors and the ability to swap the PopTop, Figura Series Otter + Pop allows you to customize this everyday accessory to match your mood, outfit or overall style. The integrated PopGrip ensures Qi Wireless charging compatibility, and the sleek case makes pulling your phone out of your pocket a breeze.

Figura Series Otter + Pop joins Lumen Series as an Apple and OtterBox.com exclusive case. Lumen Series features a clear, scratch-resistant back with a brightly colored bumper, helping you spot your iPhone in your bag or on your desk.

Figura Series Otter + Pop is available now on apple.com, in Apple Stores and on otterbox.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

