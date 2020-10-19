OtterBox Launches Apple-Exclusive Cases for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Aneu Series and Figura Series are slim cases that have been thoughtfully designed to interact with Apple's cutting edge MagSafe ecosystem that brings a whole new level of usability to your mobile experience. Perfectly and securely align your new iPhone to the MagSafe Charger and snap into place your MagSafe Wallet, all with trusted OtterBox protection.

"OtterBox has been in the business of protecting Apple devices since the very first iPhone," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "We are thrilled to work alongside Apple to help bring to life this latest innovation for the mobile industry."

Aneu Series and Figura Series headline the full portfolio of OtterBox products for the new iPhone line-up, with rugged Defender Series, versatile Commuter Series, stylish Symmetry Series, sophisticated Strada Series, fan-favorite Otter + Pop featuring a built-in PopSockets PopTop and a variety of screen protection options. No matter your personal preference, OtterBox has the new iPhones covered.2

Aneu Series and Figura Series are available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com and the rest of the OtterBox case portfolio for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max can be found at otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

2 Aneu Series, Figura Series, Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series and Strada Series, are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox

Related Links

http://www.otterbox.com

