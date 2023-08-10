OtterBox Launches First MacBook Air Case

News provided by

OtterBox

10 Aug, 2023, 15:19 ET

- Lumen Series Line Expands with MacBook Air Cover -

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover MacBook Air in trusted OtterBox protection with the all-new Lumen Series. This sleek case features a professional design and bold colors that express personal style, making it perfect for the classroom, the boardroom and everywhere in between. Lumen Series for 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 is available now at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.1 

Continue Reading
Lumen Series for MacBook joins a line of exclusive Lumen Series cases made for iPhone, AirPods and AirTag.
Lumen Series for MacBook joins a line of exclusive Lumen Series cases made for iPhone, AirPods and AirTag.
Cover MacBook Air in trusted OtterBox protection with the all-new Lumen Series.
Cover MacBook Air in trusted OtterBox protection with the all-new Lumen Series.

"OtterBox has been innovating legendary technology protection for 25 years, including some ultra-rugged and admittedly clunky sealed boxes for laptops," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Lumen Series for MacBook Air is sleek, protective and professional – a drastic evolution from our original laptop box from the early days of OtterBox."

Custom-made for the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, OtterBox Lumen Series wraps your laptop with military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) drop rating and defense against scratches while leaving the ports and vents open to easily plug in cables and facilitate air flow. 2 The ultra-slim, lightweight MacBook Air cover features grippy edges for solid hold on the go, a resilient bumper that absorbs impact when dropped and non-slip feet for a secure base on surfaces. Lumen Series for MacBook Air comes in black, blue, purple and clear and is made with 80% recycled material. 

Lumen Series for MacBook joins a line of exclusive Lumen Series cases made for iPhone, AirPods and AirTag. Find the complete Lumen Series collection at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 25 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. 3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions. 

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. 

Explore more at otterbox.com.

Current Lumen Series case is compatible with 13-inch MacBook Air with M2.
2 Lumen Series for MacBook Air is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.
Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017Jan. 2021

SOURCE OtterBox

Also from this source

OtterBox Introduces Defender Series XT for New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5

OtterBox Has Back to School Covered

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.