OtterBox Launches New Symmetry Series Case with Enhance Camera Control

-Symmetry Series with Camera Control is available now-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capturing life's moments has never been more seamless with Symmetry Series with Camera Control for iPhone 16 devices. OtterBox Symmetry Series with Camera Control is available now on otterbox.com.

"Accommodating new device technology in a case can be a challenge, but OtterBox engineers dove right in to deliver a seamless interaction to new Camera Control on the iPhone 16 lineup," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "Symmetry Series with Camera Control looks great, feels great and allows uninterrupted access to the new camera features thanks to an integrated button with a series of carefully constructed sensors."

Show off the new iPhone 16 devices and snap photos with Symmetry Series with Camera Control. The case has a precision cut, sapphire crystal button to allow seamless access to the new Camera Control button. This new feature is enhanced with Symmetry Series with Camera Control by using integrated technology in the case to communicate movement over the button without interruption. Symmetry Series with Camera Control is ultra slim with a see-through finish. This MagSafe case offers drop protection 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) while showing off the clean lines of iPhone 16 devices.1 The case also features built-in anchors so you can customize the case with straps and charms.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

