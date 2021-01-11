OtterBox Levels Up with Next-Gen Gaming Accessories

With the advent of 5G and innovative new cloud-based platforms such as cloud gaming (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gaming is changing in unprecedented ways. Smartphone gaming is evolving to merge mobility with the elegance of a console experience. The OtterBox Gaming portfolio enables you to enjoy your favorite titles around the house or anywhere on the go without compromising your competitive advantage.

"Gaming is one of the unique spaces where everyone has the opportunity to compete and connect, especially as we are physically distanced. This connection is enhanced with advances in cloud gaming and fast 5G networks," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox is the best in the world at providing trusted mobile accessories, and we're better positioned than anyone to deliver a premium gaming experience. This portfolio and our accessories designed for Xbox marks a major entry into the gaming market for us."

The OtterBox gaming portfolio, unveiled at CES, leverages decades of design expertise in mobile accessories. From protection to portability, OtterBox is offering an end-to-end gaming ecosystem that allows gaming to happen anytime, anywhere.

Mobile Gaming Clip: An ergonomic answer to seamless mobile gaming, the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip is great for at home or on-the-go. This adaptable clip attaches your smartphone to your Xbox Wireless Controller and boasts trusted OtterBox quality. The Mobile Gaming Clip adapts to your environment with adjustable angle and balance based on your preferences and lighting. This versatile clip can also be used as a table-top stand and folds down for compact travel. The Mobile Gaming Clip is compatible with Xbox Wireless Controllers and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, as well as the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell. The Mobile Gaming Clip will work with virtually all smartphones, with or without an OtterBox protective case.

Easy Grip Controller Shell: Take your Xbox Wireless Controller on the go and protect it at home with the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell. This compact gaming controller shell lets you personalize the look and feel of your controller while maintaining hand-feel and access to buttons and triggers. Get a pro-level experience with swappable grips with lasting antimicrobial protection.1 The OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell is available for Xbox Wireless Controllers.

Gaming Carry Case : Get your gaming up and out in no time with the OtterBox Gaming Carry Case. As the first gaming controller case designed for mobile use, this compact carryall guards joysticks and triggers from damage during transport. When it's 'game on,' the case converts to a gaming stand to create the ultimate mobile command center. The case is compatible with Xbox Wireless Controllers and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and designed to house all of the elements in the OtterBox gaming ecosystem.

Easy Grip Gaming Case: OtterBox is taking protective phone cases to the next level. The Easy Grip Gaming Case is made to game on the go. Ergonomically designed for entertainment-mode, the Easy Grip Gaming Case integrates cool-to-touch materials to keep the console protected and feeling great in your hand level after level. The Easy Grip Gaming Case will be available for the latest iPhone devices with more designs coming soon.

Gaming Glass Privacy Guard: Screen protection is now a staple for mobile devices. These increasingly expansive and high-resolution displays are perfect for gaming, but also prone to scratches and breakage. OtterBox Gaming Glass Privacy Guard is the first screen protector in the world to be optimized for mobile gaming. This scratch-resistant glass provides industry-first screen privacy in entertainment (landscape) orientation to prevent visual hacking while you game wherever you are. Gaming Glass Privacy Guard also boasts an antimicrobial agent that blocks microbial growth and will be available for the latest iPhone devices. 2

The OtterBox gaming portfolio addresses both convenience and performance with trusted products that meet you where you are and takes you where you want to go.

The OtterBox mobile gaming products will be available for pre-order starting Jan. 25 on otterbox.com, the Microsoft Store, GameStop.com and Verizon.com. Get connected with OtterBox and get in the game.

1 Helps protect the grip exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the controller.

2 Antimicrobial Technology does not protect the user or provide any express or implied public health benefit

3 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jul. 2020

