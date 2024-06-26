OtterBox Limited Edition Cases are the Perfect Summer Companion

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether your summer plan is to jet-set or stay put, the newest case collection from OtterBox has a design to match. The new protective Symmetry Series limited edition collection is an exclusive set of four designs made for an all-American patriotic summer or one spent exploring the city of love.1

OtterBox Symmetry Series Summer Collection is ready to go wherever your heart takes you this summer. Two of the designs are perfect for celebrating America, pulling inspiration from our nation's flag and colors. The slim, protective case is a great way to express your pride while watching fireworks or cheering on your home team from the sidelines or in the comfort of your own home. Be sure to also pick up OtterBox Premium Glass to keep your display free of any scratches that might happen during your summer adventures.

Traveling overseas this summer? OtterBox has two cases ready head straight to France for a baguette and cheese on a terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Travel plans can drain your battery faster than you can say "baguette, please!" so stock up on essential travel power products. OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe snaps to the back of each of these new cases with MagSafe for an extra boost of power so you can capture photos and map local transit options all day. Charge all your Apple devices overnight with OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe so you can cut down on cords during travel.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Summer Abroad Collection is available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox