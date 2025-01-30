OtterBox Protection That's Love at First Sight

-Premium cases that are the perfect match for protecting the tech you love most-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat your loved ones to something they will love from OtterBox – the one stop shop for Valentine's Day gifts. You'll love the savings too! From Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, 2025, otterbox.com is offering buy one product, get one 30% off.

Need something for the stylish bestie that might be a bit clumsy? A flashy pink case for Apple, Samsung and Google devices will cure dropped phone blues in a flash when you compliment their personality with a sleek Symmetry Series. The beautiful foxberry Symmetry Series Cactus Leather and sparkly Symmetry Series Clear 1 will cause some serious heart eyes.

Tired of roses? Give them something that says "I love you" and won't end up in the trash – an arrangement of red phone cases! For added protection the rugged Defender Series is designed to prevent heart break from drops with a 7x MIL-STD drop protection rating.

Show how much you pay attention by picking up accessories for their smallest devices. OtterBox has AirPod, AirTag and Apple Watch accessories to match their new phone case and protect these devices from bumps and scratches along the way.

Check out all of these cases and more, available now on otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

