OtterBox Protection That's Love at First Sight

OtterBox

Jan 30, 2025, 10:17 ET

-Premium cases that are the perfect match for protecting the tech you love most-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat your loved ones to something they will love from OtterBox – the one stop shop for Valentine's Day gifts. You'll love the savings too! From Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, 2025, otterbox.com is offering buy one product, get one 30% off.

Continue Reading
Treat your loved ones to something they will love from OtterBox.

Need something for the stylish bestie that might be a bit clumsy? A flashy pink case for Apple, Samsung and Google devices will cure dropped phone blues in a flash when you compliment their personality with a sleek Symmetry Series. The beautiful foxberry Symmetry Series Cactus Leather and sparkly Symmetry Series Clear 1 will cause some serious heart eyes.

Tired of roses? Give them something that says "I love you" and won't end up in the trash – an arrangement of red phone cases! For added protection the rugged Defender Series is designed to prevent heart break from drops with a 7x MIL-STD drop protection rating.

Show how much you pay attention by picking up accessories for their smallest devices. OtterBox has AirPod, AirTag and Apple Watch accessories to match their new phone case and protect these devices from bumps and scratches along the way.

Check out all of these cases and more, available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it. 

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series and Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

