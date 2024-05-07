OtterBox Statement Series Studio for New Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air Devices

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is making a statement with an innovative new case design for iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air 13-inch and iPad Air 11-inch. Designed with the working professional in mind, Statement Series Studio provides protection and versatility both on and off the job.

"Statement Series Studio for the new Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air devices is one of our most technically complex cases ever," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "This is the first time we've offered Statement Series Studio for iPad Pro and iPad Air devices, and I'm so proud of the engineering that went into the design."

Statement Series Studio for iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air 13-inch and iPad Air 11-inch elevates your productivity with an adjustable stand that glides to the ideal angle for typing, drawing or viewing. The elegantly slim and impressively protective design features a soft, resilient fabric finish. The folio of the case detaches, saving space when you're working and snaps back into place to defend the display while commuting.

Proven OtterBox protection is engineered into Statement Series Studio so no drop or bump hinders your creative process. Plus, it gives you space to park and power your Apple Pencil so you're always ready for what's next in your day.

OtterBox Statement Series Studio for iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air 13-inch and iPad Air 11-inch are available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and coming soon to otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback .

