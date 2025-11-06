OtterBox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Embroidery Named as CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree for its Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Embroidery collection, a groundbreaking fusion of durability and artisanal design that redefines smartphone protection. This honor comes as part of the CES Innovation Awards program, which received a record-breaking amount of submissions this year with over 3,600. The announcement comes ahead of CES® 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world, taking place Jan. 6–9 in Las Vegas, NV.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Embroidery collection is the first of its kind, pairing a durable, cactus-based leather substitute with intricate embroidery for a look that's both elevated and ethically made. Each case is crafted from sustainably harvested organic nopal cactus and finished with premium, stain-resistant threads for a refined look that will withstand daily wear, drops and dings. To ensure lasting performance, OtterBox engineers conducted extensive durability testing, confirming the embroidery resists snagging and abrasion during everyday use.

Beyond aesthetics, the collection delivers the trusted protection OtterBox is known for, with three times the drop protection of military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) along with raised edges around the screen and camera to guard against bumps and scratches. The ultra-slim profile ensures pocket-friendly convenience, while built-in magnets snap to MagSafe accessories.

"Being honored by the CES Innovation Awards validates our vision to lead in both technology and design," said Trey Northrup, CEO at OtterBox. "The Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Embroidery collection is a perfect example of how we're redefining smartphone protection through elevated aesthetics and uncompromising performance."

Available in five unique designs for a variety of the recent iPhone models, the OtterBox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Embroidery collection is available now at OtterBox.com.

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

