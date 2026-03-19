OtterBox Unveils Figura Series with Ultra-Slim, Lightweight Design and Soft‑Touch Texture

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OtterBox introduces Figura Series1, an ultra‑slim, lightweight phone case crafted with a soothing soft‑touch texture for enhanced grip and comfortable everyday carry. As the thinnest phone case in the OtterBox lineup, Figura offers a barely‑there feel without sacrificing the dependable drop protection customers expect from the brand.

OtterBox launches Figura Series, an ultra‑slim, lightweight phone case with soft‑touch texture, MagSafe compatibility, and trusted drop protection.

"In a world that feels increasingly noisy and overwhelming, we wanted Figura to bring a sense of calm," said Erika Boxler, senior color material finish designer at OtterBox. "The minimalist design keeps distractions low, letting your phone support your day instead of dominating it."

Designed for everyday ease, Figura's flexible one-piece construction slides naturally in and out of pockets yet offers dependable protection that stands up to drops and everyday wear. Raised edges protect the screen and camera, while iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max styles receive added coverage over the camera plateau. For iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max cases, a discreet Camera Control opening ensures the camera system is ready for every shot. Built‑in magnets enable seamless MagSafe charging, while integrated anchor points make it easy to attach a crossbody strap or charm for added convenience and personalization.

Figura Series Features

Tested to military drop standard (810G‑516.6)

Soothing, soft-touch texture

Provides coverage over the camera plateau for extra defense

Raised edges protect camera and screen

Shields against scratches

Lean, flexible, one‑piece design for minimalist style

Built‑in magnets work seamlessly with MagSafe accessories

Discreet Camera Control opening ensures full access

Built-in anchor points for straps and charms

Available for the new iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16e, iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and iPhone 13

Available now at OtterBox.com for $39.99, Figura Series is available in a variety of serene, on‑trend colors including Crema White, Polus Blue, Rose Smoke (pink), Terra Brown and Black.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1 Figura Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox