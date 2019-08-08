OtterBox Unveils Trusted Protection for Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+

"Smartphones are a window to stay connected with friends, family and the working world," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox offers protective cases that keep Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ looking like new so people can take on any adventure, night-out or phone call with confidence."

Defender Series offers rugged protection for off-road adventures or daily "oops" moments with Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+. Two layers of protection, completed with port covers, guard against drops and falls while dust and dirt stay out. Defender Series Pro features an anti-microbial slipcover for an extra germ fighting layer of protection on Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+.

From work to night out, Symmetry Series stylishly transitions with a fresh new line-up of color and clear case options. The slim profile is easy to slip in and out of pockets or purses. Symmetry Series protects Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ from everyday drops and bumps.

Commuter Series makes life on-the-go a breeze. Commuter Series protects Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ with an inner slipcover to absorb shock and hard outer shell to protect against bumps. Commuter Series keeps Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ protected in the office, at home and everywhere in between.

Symmetry Series, Defender Series and Commuter Series for Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2015 – June 2018

2 Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro and Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox

Related Links

https://www.otterbox.com

